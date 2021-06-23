Dr. Christian Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Chung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Cape Fear Center Digestive Dis1880 QUIET CV, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 687-4188
All-american Anesthesia LLC3202 Boone Trl, Fayetteville, NC 28306 Directions (910) 323-2477
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
Dr. Chung is excellent! I highly recommend him. I have been going to him for 25 years.
About Dr. Christian Chung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1801891379
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Korean and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
