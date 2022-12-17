Dr. Christian Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Christensen, MD
Dr. Christian Christensen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East and Wayne County Hospital.
Bluegrass Orthopaedics3480 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bluegrass Orthopaedics Plc101 WINDSOR PATH, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (888) 422-3170Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph East
- Wayne County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Christensen and his team are wonderful. Kept in close contact with me prior to surgery, friendly and caring the day of surgery, and follow up. I highly recommend Dr Christensen and his team!!
About Dr. Christian Christensen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New England Bapt Hospital
- Duke University
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christensen speaks Spanish.
231 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
