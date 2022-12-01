Overview

Dr. Christian Chambers, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Chambers works at Mosier & Cobos Mds in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.