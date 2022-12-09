Dr. Christian Briery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Briery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Briery, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Briery works at
Locations
Regional Perinatal Group2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Briery is amazing! He was so kind, gentle and compassionate with my daughter who was high risk and had a severe case of hypermesis gravidarum. He is who one needs for high risk pregnancies. Her first doctor was not at all interested in caring for her in the manner needed. We were blessed to find Dr. Briery, his experience and his desire to take the challenging cases is what he’s known for! He truly knows what’s best for mom and baby and does everything to keep everyone safe. He sits and listens like you are his only patient of the day. He called my daughter personally twice about a special arrangement needed when she was really sick. I have much respect for a wonderful doctor! We have fewer and fewer good ones the older I get. We need more like him!
About Dr. Christian Briery, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1912968843
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Briery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briery.
