See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Christian Briery, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christian Briery, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christian Briery, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical Center and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Bossier Health Center.

Dr. Briery works at Regional Perinatal Group in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Perinatal Group
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Preeclampsia
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Preeclampsia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Delivery Complications Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Preterm Rupture of Membranes Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombophilia Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Briery?

Dec 09, 2022
Dr. Briery is amazing! He was so kind, gentle and compassionate with my daughter who was high risk and had a severe case of hypermesis gravidarum. He is who one needs for high risk pregnancies. Her first doctor was not at all interested in caring for her in the manner needed. We were blessed to find Dr. Briery, his experience and his desire to take the challenging cases is what he’s known for! He truly knows what’s best for mom and baby and does everything to keep everyone safe. He sits and listens like you are his only patient of the day. He called my daughter personally twice about a special arrangement needed when she was really sick. I have much respect for a wonderful doctor! We have fewer and fewer good ones the older I get. We need more like him!
Jennifer Jordan — Dec 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christian Briery, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christian Briery, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Briery to family and friends

Dr. Briery's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Briery

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christian Briery, MD.

About Dr. Christian Briery, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912968843
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • Louisiana State University Medical Center
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christian Briery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Briery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Briery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Briery works at Regional Perinatal Group in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Briery’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Briery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briery.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Christian Briery, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.