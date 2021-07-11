Overview

Dr. Christian Bounds, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berlin, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, Beebe Medical Center, TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.