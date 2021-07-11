Dr. Christian Bounds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bounds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Bounds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Bounds, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berlin, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, Beebe Medical Center, TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11107 Cathage Rd Unit 201, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 912-6726
-
2
Tidalhealth Cardiology- Salisbury South106 Milford St Ste 605, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 334-2227
-
3
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 543-4775MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC314 Franklin Ave Ste 301, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 629-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Beebe Medical Center
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bounds is kind, competent, and thorough. He is also practical, by which he means he appropriately individualizes care when a person doesn't fit into the standard boxes, not insisting that we slavishly follow guidelines. I am also in the health care field, and know a good professional (or not) when I work with one. He helped save my life with initial prescriptions & same-day referral to the specialist I needed when he was the first doc I could get in with for a serious condition, even though most of my problem was not a cardiology one. He later gave my husband wise, prompt, and practical advice and care when National Institutes of Health had (unusually) made an error of not informing him of a dangerous situation. In my experience, while we have many good cardiologists here, one couldn't ask for or find a better one than Dr. Bounds. Thank you, Dr. Bounds!
About Dr. Christian Bounds, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528050648
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Interventional Cardiology
