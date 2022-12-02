See All Neurosurgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (217)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Berger Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bonasso works at Ohio Health Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    OhioHealth Neurological Physicians
    3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5310, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 263-7002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berger Hospital
  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital
  • Wyandot Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 217 ratings
    Patient Ratings (217)
    5 Star
    (202)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bonasso?

    Dec 02, 2022
    This process has been very easy. I was frightened at first about going through back surgery. However, this experience has opened my eyes to how far we have come in the medical field. Everyone I had the pleasure of meeting was so nice and friendly. That also helped me through this.
    — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bonasso to family and friends

    Dr. Bonasso's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bonasso

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD.

    About Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164429718
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oh State University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonasso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonasso works at Ohio Health Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bonasso’s profile.

    Dr. Bonasso has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    217 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonasso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.