Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Berger Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bonasso works at
Locations
OhioHealth Neurological Physicians3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5310, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 263-7002
Hospital Affiliations
- Berger Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This process has been very easy. I was frightened at first about going through back surgery. However, this experience has opened my eyes to how far we have come in the medical field. Everyone I had the pleasure of meeting was so nice and friendly. That also helped me through this.
About Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164429718
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
