Overview

Dr. Christian Bonasso, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Berger Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bonasso works at Ohio Health Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.