Dr. Christian D Boliere, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boliere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian D Boliere, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christian D Boliere, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Dr. Boliere works at
Locations
-
1
Empire Oral & Maxillofacial4 Palisades Dr Ste 250, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 362-5272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MetLife
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boliere?
I had a coronectomy after repeated infections near an impacted wisdom tooth. Dr. Boliere fully explained the issues, why he was recommending the procedure, and what the risks were. No pressure at all - he left it to me to decide if I wanted to do it. On the day of surgery, he took the time to show me the CT scan and "before" and "after" x-rays so I knew exactly what he was going to do, and what the results were afterward. Can't recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Christian D Boliere, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1740606375
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boliere has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boliere accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boliere using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boliere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boliere works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boliere. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boliere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boliere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boliere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.