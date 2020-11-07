See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lake Orion, MI
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Christian Bogner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. 

Dr. Bogner works at Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI, Brighton, MI and Birmingham, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Lake Orion
    1428 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 (248) 693-0543
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Clarkston
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 350, Clarkston, MI 48346
    Oxford Recovery Center
    7030 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 (248) 486-3636
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Women's Excellence Birmingham
    511 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009 (248) 645-0840

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Mclaren Oakland

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Abdominal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Birth Control
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 07, 2020
    Dr. Bogner is so nice.... he just sat down and talked with me. He didn't talk to me but it was a conversation bewteen two people. He was very nice and easy to talk to. I appreciated that he didn't rush me and allowed me to share my thoughts on meds, food etc. He was friendly and very helpful on what else could do or eat to help with my health. I would recommend him. So nice
    Robin — Nov 07, 2020
    About Dr. Christian Bogner, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, German
    • 1396956504
    Education & Certifications

    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    • Poznan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Bogner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogner is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bogner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bogner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

