Overview

Dr. Christian Bogner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI.



Dr. Bogner works at Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI, Brighton, MI and Birmingham, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.