Dr. Christian Bianchi, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Christian Bianchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Bianchi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Bianchi works at
Locations
Veterans Affairs Loma Linda Healthcare System11201 Benton St, Loma Linda, CA 92357 Directions (909) 825-7084Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bianchi?
About Dr. Christian Bianchi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225138688
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bianchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bianchi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bianchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bianchi works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bianchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bianchi.
