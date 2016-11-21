See All Pediatricians in Louisville, KY
Dr. Christian Berkhahn, MD

Pediatrics
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christian Berkhahn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Berkhahn works at Metro Pediatric Associates in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Metro Pediatric Associates
    8134 New La Grange Rd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 412-0597
  2
    Metro Pediatric Associates Pllc
    417 Benjamin Ln Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 412-0597

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Audubon Hospital
  • Norton Brownsboro Hospital
  • Norton Women's and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting
Behavioral Disorders
Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Allergy
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 21, 2016
    He is so outgoing and listens to the parent. Takes time with the patient not just hi ok bye attitude. He cares so much. My kids love him as do we.
    Louisville, KY — Nov 21, 2016
    About Dr. Christian Berkhahn, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518005156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kosair Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Samford University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Berkhahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkhahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berkhahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berkhahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berkhahn works at Metro Pediatric Associates in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Berkhahn’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkhahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkhahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkhahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkhahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

