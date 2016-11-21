Dr. Christian Berkhahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkhahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Berkhahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Christian Berkhahn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Berkhahn works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Pediatric Associates8134 New La Grange Rd Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 412-0597
-
2
Metro Pediatric Associates Pllc417 Benjamin Ln Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 412-0597
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkhahn?
He is so outgoing and listens to the parent. Takes time with the patient not just hi ok bye attitude. He cares so much. My kids love him as do we.
About Dr. Christian Berkhahn, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1518005156
Education & Certifications
- Kosair Children's Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Samford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkhahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkhahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkhahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkhahn works at
Dr. Berkhahn speaks French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkhahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkhahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkhahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkhahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.