Overview

Dr. Christian Athanassious, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Athanassious works at Santa Rosa Orthopaedics in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.