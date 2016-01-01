Overview

Dr. Christian Assad-Kottner, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from School of Medicine Ignacio A. Santos, Institute of Technology and Superior Studies of Monterrey and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Assad-Kottner works at Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.