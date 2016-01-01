Dr. Christi Rosengart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosengart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christi Rosengart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christi Rosengart, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Rosengart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nemours Dupont Pediatrics Exton101 Arrandale Blvd Ste 103, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (484) 873-3482
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosengart?
About Dr. Christi Rosengart, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1336349919
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosengart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosengart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosengart works at
Dr. Rosengart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosengart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosengart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosengart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.