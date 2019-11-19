Dr. Pendergraft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christi Pendergraft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christi Pendergraft, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Locations
Norman Regional Providers-primary Care3400 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 300, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 307-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pendergraft?
I believe she listens to me and is trying to help me with migraines.
About Dr. Christi Pendergraft, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1184945248
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendergraft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pendergraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pendergraft has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pendergraft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendergraft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendergraft.
