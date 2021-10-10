Overview

Dr. Christi Kim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Mather Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Port Jefferson Station, NY and Brightwaters, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.