Dr. Christi Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Christi Kim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Mather Hospital.
Locations
1
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-3000
2
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates285 Sills Rd Bldg 16, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000
3
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
4
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P.C. - Brightwaters404 Potter Blvd, Brightwaters, NY 11718 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim is a fantastic doctor. For the past year and a half she has addressed all of our concerns pertaining to my husband's bladder cancer. Thanks to her treatment he is cancer free for over 6 months. She always answers all of our questions, promptly returns any phone calls and has explained all of the steps along the way. Thank you so much Dr. Kim We are so glad to have you by our side through this journey.
About Dr. Christi Kim, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053475673
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
