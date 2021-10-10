See All Oncologists in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Christi Kim, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christi Kim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Mather Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Port Jefferson Station, NY and Brightwaters, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
    235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-3000
  2. 2
    North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates
    285 Sills Rd Bldg 16, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-3000
  3. 3
    New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
    1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-3000
  4. 4
    North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P.C. - Brightwaters
    404 Potter Blvd, Brightwaters, NY 11718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 10, 2021
    Oct 10, 2021
Dr Kim is a fantastic doctor. For the past year and a half she has addressed all of our concerns pertaining to my husband's bladder cancer. Thanks to her treatment he is cancer free for over 6 months. She always answers all of our questions, promptly returns any phone calls and has explained all of the steps along the way. Thank you so much Dr. Kim We are so glad to have you by our side through this journey.
    — Oct 10, 2021
    About Dr. Christi Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053475673
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.