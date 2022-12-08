Dr. Christi Kidd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christi Kidd, MD
Overview
Dr. Christi Kidd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Locations
Cole Counseling Pllc6609 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-8884
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I came in as a new patient with an issue. Dr. Kidd and her assistant listened to my concerns and had all the information from my primary care physician. She offered to get a biopsy during the office visit (so I could get it over with right away), but was unable to do so due to the nature of my issue. I was contacted fairly quickly to set up my appointments for the next steps. Dr. Kidd and her assistant were professional and personable, and took the time to get to know me a little bit and make me comfortable. I was given as much information as I needed, my questions were answered, and everything was explained.
About Dr. Christi Kidd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kidd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kidd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kidd has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pregnancy Ultrasound and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kidd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kidd speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.