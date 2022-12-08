Overview

Dr. Christi Kidd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Kidd works at Adriatica Women's Health in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pregnancy Ultrasound and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.