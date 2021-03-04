Dr. Christi Hughart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christi Hughart, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christi Hughart, DO is an Urology Specialist in South Boston, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WV SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Hughart works at
Locations
Halifax Urology Associates2232 Wilborn Ave Ste C, South Boston, VA 24592 Directions (434) 517-3100
Urology of Virginia2202A Beechmont Rd Ste A, South Boston, VA 24592 Directions (434) 333-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I was quite apprehensive about my first visit with Dr. Hughart and Urology of Virginia as I did not know what to expect. I have to say that I would recommend Dr. Hughart to anyone!! She was very knowledgeable, efficient, but not rushed, took time to answer my questions and was just great! The office staff at 225 Clearfield were wonderful as well. I did not have to wait and everyone was helpful, patient and kind. A truly great first visit. I would have no qualms referring anyone to Dr. Hughart if they needed a Urologist.
About Dr. Christi Hughart, DO
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- WV SCH OF OSTEO MED
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughart works at
Dr. Hughart has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughart.
