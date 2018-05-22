Dr. Christi Cavaliere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaliere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christi Cavaliere, MD
Overview
Dr. Christi Cavaliere, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Cavaliere works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-8542Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northern Ohio Internal Medicine Associates Inc.20050 Harvard Ave, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Directions (216) 444-6906
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cavaliere?
Dr. Cavaliere has been a wonderful doctor. I have always felt welcomed and appreciated during every visit, with her and all of her staff, in Cleveland and in Medina. It is obvious that she cares for her patients and their family members. I have also had wonderful experiences with her PAs and it is obvious that Dr. Cavaliere is a good teacher as well. I would highly recommend Dr. Cavaliere for her excellent surgical skills, wound care, and patient care.
About Dr. Christi Cavaliere, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1467461491
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavaliere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavaliere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavaliere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavaliere works at
Dr. Cavaliere has seen patients for Bedsores and Skin Excision for Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavaliere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavaliere. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavaliere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavaliere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavaliere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.