Overview

Dr. Christi Cavaliere, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Cavaliere works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Warrensville Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Skin Excision for Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.