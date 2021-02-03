Dr. Christi Bourne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christi Bourne, MD
Overview
Dr. Christi Bourne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Valley Surgical Clinics Ltd.16601 N 40th St Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 996-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, warm caring. If I had to have this horrible disease, I am glad she was the one who guided me through this journey.
About Dr. Christi Bourne, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourne has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.