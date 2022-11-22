Overview

Dr. Christen Allaman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Allaman works at Eye Care Medical Group Inc in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Dacryoadenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.