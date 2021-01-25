Dr. Christel Malinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christel Malinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christel Malinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Lacombe, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Malinski Dermatology64040 Highway 434 Ste 103, Lacombe, LA 70445 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best for injectables!
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Malinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinski.
