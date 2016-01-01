Overview

Dr. Christel Lembke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Lembke works at Amita Health Behavioral Medicine Institute Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Sedative, Hypnotic and or Anxiolytic Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.