Dr. Christel Lembke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lembke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christel Lembke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christel Lembke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Lembke works at
Locations
-
1
Amita Health Behavioral Medicine Institute Chicago1127 N Oakley Blvd Fl 3, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-2317
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lembke?
About Dr. Christel Lembke, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1053349969
Education & Certifications
- AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lembke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lembke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lembke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lembke works at
Dr. Lembke has seen patients for Anxiety, Sedative, Hypnotic and or Anxiolytic Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lembke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lembke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lembke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lembke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lembke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.