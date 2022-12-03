Overview

Dr. Christel Keefe, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Wright State University (SOM).



Dr. Keefe works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.