Dr. Christel Cuevas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Cuevas works at Corpus Christi Heart Clinic - Bay Area in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.