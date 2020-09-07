Dr. Christel Baljic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baljic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christel Baljic, MD
Dr. Christel Baljic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Med7 Urgent Care Center4112 E Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA 95834 Directions (916) 447-6337
Med7 Urgent Care Center1201 E Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 920-6337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Best doctor I have seen in my entire life. Caring. Relatable. Kind. She listens and helps ! I wish all docs were like Dr. Christel!
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Baljic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baljic accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baljic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baljic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baljic.
