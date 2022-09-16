See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Haverhill, MA
Gynecology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christannah Waters, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They graduated from Loyola Stritch Sch Med and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.

Dr. Waters works at SMG Women's Health Haverhill in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SMG Women's Health Haverhill
    62 Brown St Ste 50, Haverhill, MA 01830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 16, 2022
    Dr Waters definitely took her time with me and went over any concerns I had. She made me feel relaxed, not rushed.
    — Sep 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christannah Waters, MD
    About Dr. Christannah Waters, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104050681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Magee Womens Hosp-U Of Pittsburgh|University Of Chicago
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola Stritch Sch Med
    Medical Education

    Dr. Christannah Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waters works at SMG Women's Health Haverhill in Haverhill, MA. View the full address on Dr. Waters’s profile.

    Dr. Waters has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

