Dr. Christania Morganti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tucom-Nv.



Dr. Morganti works at BHS Primary Care, Butler Family Practice in Butler, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.