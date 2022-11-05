Dr. Cheyenne Goodwin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheyenne Goodwin, DO
Dr. Cheyenne Goodwin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smithville, MO.
Dr. Goodwin works at
Meritas Health Smithville1103 S US Highway 169 Ste C, Smithville, MO 64089 Directions
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodwin?
I am a new patient in Dr. Goodwin practice. Her staff is so friendly, (the nurse, receptionist, lab tech) I couldn’t believe it. When I met Dr. Goodwin, she took the time to explain to me what my elevations in lab work meant. She also told me her plan of care for me. Wow! I never have been treated so good as a patient. She is very knowledgeable and caring, and took interest in what I value in life. Thank you Dr. Goodwin and the entire staff at Meritas Smithville. If your looking for a Dr. I recommend her.
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goodwin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwin, there are benefits to both methods.