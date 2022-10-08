Overview

Dr. Christa Malinak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monongahela, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Malinak works at Allegheny Center Digestive Hlth in Monongahela, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.