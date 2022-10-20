Overview

Dr. Christa Corn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Corn works at Christa Corn, MD, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.