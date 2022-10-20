See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Christa Corn, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christa Corn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Corn works at Christa Corn, MD, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix
    333 W Thomas Rd Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 246-8666
  2. 2
    Christa Corn, MD, PLLC
    2040 W Bethany Home Rd Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 246-8666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christa Corn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295720985
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical School
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.