Dr. Christa Abraham, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christa Abraham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.

Dr. Abraham works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY with other offices in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amc
    47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 (212) 263-5550
  2. 2
    Albany Med Ctr Brst/Endocrn Sgy
    1769 Union St # 2 2, Niskayuna, NY 12309 (518) 688-1880
  3. 3
    Albany Medical Center
    43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 (518) 262-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Albany Medical Center Hospital
  Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Hyperparathyroidism
Lipomas
Lobular Carconima
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Abdominal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Cancer
Constipation
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Diseases
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thrombosis
Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Ventral Hernia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Abraham was/is positively AMAZING. She is an excellent surgeon, smart/informed, communicative, explains everything. She is wonderful medically/clinically, but also so very compassionate and so caring and so dedicated. She goes way above and beyond. This is a hard time (for anyone hearing they have breast cancer), but I count my blessings again and again that I was/am fortunate enough to have Dr. Abraham as my surgeon. She is an amazing person/doctor/surgeon! I cannot say enough! I am so very thankful.
    Cindy Monaco — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Christa Abraham, MD

    General Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1699936419
    Education & Certifications

    Albany Med Coll
    General Surgery
