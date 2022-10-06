Dr. Christa Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christa Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christa Abraham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (212) 263-5550
Albany Med Ctr Brst/Endocrn Sgy1769 Union St # 2 2, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 688-1880
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abraham was/is positively AMAZING. She is an excellent surgeon, smart/informed, communicative, explains everything. She is wonderful medically/clinically, but also so very compassionate and so caring and so dedicated. She goes way above and beyond. This is a hard time (for anyone hearing they have breast cancer), but I count my blessings again and again that I was/am fortunate enough to have Dr. Abraham as my surgeon. She is an amazing person/doctor/surgeon! I cannot say enough! I am so very thankful.
About Dr. Christa Abraham, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.