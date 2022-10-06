Overview

Dr. Christa Abraham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY with other offices in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.