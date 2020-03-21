See All Dermatologists in Mansfield, OH
Dr. Christ Ticoras, MD

Dermatology
4 (56)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christ Ticoras, MD is a Dermatologist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital.

Dr. Ticoras works at Advanced Dermatology in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology
    770 Balgreen Dr Ste 201, Mansfield, OH 44906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 756-1600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
  • Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 21, 2020
    I have been a client of Dr. Ticoras for 20 years. I have many skin issues, and he listens to what I have to say, treats my problem, reassures me when needed, and has my best interest at heart. What more could I ask for?
    deloris mlay — Mar 21, 2020
    About Dr. Christ Ticoras, MD

    Dermatology
    31 years of experience
    English, Greek
    1821099615
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Wright State University Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    Wright State U
    Medical Education
    Wright State U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christ Ticoras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ticoras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ticoras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ticoras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ticoras works at Advanced Dermatology in Mansfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ticoras’s profile.

    Dr. Ticoras has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ticoras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Ticoras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ticoras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ticoras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ticoras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

