Dr. Christ Ticoras, MD is a Dermatologist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital.



Dr. Ticoras works at Advanced Dermatology in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.