Dr. Christ Balouris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christ Balouris, MD
Overview
Dr. Christ Balouris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Balouris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians & Surgeons Ltd.7000 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 784-9060
-
2
Pittsburgh Office200 Delafield Rd Ste 2020, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-9060
-
3
Eye Physicians & Surgeons Ltd532 S Aiken Ave Ste 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-9060
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balouris?
Very compassionate, caring, skilled doctor. He made my surgery stress free. I will recommend him to anyone who has eye problems.
About Dr. Christ Balouris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1679568927
Education & Certifications
- St John Hosp
- Ee Hosp/U Pittsburgh
- Evanston Hosp/Northwestern
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balouris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balouris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balouris works at
Dr. Balouris has seen patients for Drusen, Glaucoma and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balouris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balouris speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balouris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balouris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balouris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balouris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.