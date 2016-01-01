See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Chrissy Navejar, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chrissy Navejar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Navejar works at Dominion Primary Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dominion Primary Care
    23535 W Interstate 10 Ste 2205, San Antonio, TX 78257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 245-5580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Venous Insufficiency
Sinus Bradycardia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Venous Insufficiency
Sinus Bradycardia

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

About Dr. Chrissy Navejar, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • 16 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1316143985
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Brooke Army Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chrissy Navejar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navejar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Navejar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Navejar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Navejar works at Dominion Primary Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Navejar’s profile.

Dr. Navejar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navejar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navejar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navejar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

