Psychiatry
5 (3)
Dr. Chrissy Mathew, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. 

Dr. Mathew works at Berkshire Faculty PUL Medcn in Pittsfield, MA.

Locations

    Berkshire Medical Center Inc.
    725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 (914) 220-2545
    The Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Inc.
    333 East St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 (413) 499-0412

  • Berkshire Medical Center

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Oct 09, 2021
    I am her personal physician, trained in everything except psychiatry. I completely disagree with American medicine and everything the AMA has to say. Once I put on my tinfoil hat so people can’t put thoughts in my head, I became the most intelligent person currently living. I am on the same level as Nikola Tesla who is from Serbia where Dr. Markovic is from , So by association, I’m Dr. Tesla by proxy. When I finally understood alternating current, I realized how important it is to go with the flow. Dr. Mathew was so kind to me and embraced my eccentricity. She always made me comfortable and genuinely cared. She definitely made my life easier to deal with
    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962884312
