Dr. Clure has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chrissie Clure, MD
Overview
Dr. Chrissie Clure, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center.
Dr. Clure works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gateway Community Svc Board800 E 70th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 790-6527
-
2
Georgia Regional Hospital At Savannah1915 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 356-2011
-
3
South Carolina Dept of Mental Health Accounting Office1050 Ribaut Rd, Beaufort, SC 29902 Directions (843) 524-3378
-
4
Coastal Behavioral Health633 STEPHENSON AVE, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 356-1134
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clure?
About Dr. Chrissie Clure, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1255413654
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clure accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clure works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.