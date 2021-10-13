Dr. Chrishonda McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chrishonda McCoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Chrishonda McCoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
Franklin H. Spirn MD Inc.1656 Oak Tree Rd Ste 3, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 549-8080Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. McCoy for several years. She is thorough, competent. She takes time to explain things and you never feel that you are being hurried through an exam.
About Dr. Chrishonda McCoy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCoy speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
