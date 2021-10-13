Overview

Dr. Chrishonda McCoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. McCoy works at Franklin Spirn MD in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.