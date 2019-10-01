Dr. Chrisandra Shufelt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shufelt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chrisandra Shufelt, MD
Overview
Dr. Chrisandra Shufelt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8700 Gracie Allen Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2726
-
2
Cedars Sinai Medical Center8631 W 3rd St Ste 740, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9660
-
3
Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (310) 423-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shufelt?
"Normal" should not be a health objective. Most people are sick & tired. Age adjusted normal is a progressively more destructive health objective. Then there is malepractice. After 2 years of asking for help with issues that were obviously hormonal, I finally got an appointment with Dr. Shufelt. She didn't have to be asked to use bioidentical hormones. She has been very careful to under, rather than over prescribe & to listen to what is going on with me instead of assuming based on demographics. I recommend reading diamondrf.org/news-ev, educating yourself & coming up with questions & health objectives before your appointment with Dr. Shufelt so that you can have a real conversation about your health objectives. If your pharmacy doesn't love the rx, see Nassima at the Cedars pharmacy on Alden & issues will be resolved. Dr. Shuflet has some very nice interns & residents do the intake, & things will of course be lost in translation. Be sure to repeat yourself to her directly.
About Dr. Chrisandra Shufelt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598945297
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shufelt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shufelt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shufelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shufelt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shufelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shufelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shufelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.