Dr. Chris Varva, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Varva, DPM
Overview
Dr. Chris Varva, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxford, MS. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi.
Dr. Varva works at
Locations
-
1
Gumtree Medical Clinic Pllc1300 Access Rd Ste 300, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 832-3338
- 2 1 Priority Plz, West Point, MS 39773 Directions (662) 832-3338
-
3
University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada960 Avent Dr, Grenada, MS 38901 Directions (888) 815-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varva?
He and his staff are so thoroughly efficient. He is WAY above what i expected. If it wasn't for Dr. Varva, I would have lost my entire leg.
About Dr. Chris Varva, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1477521987
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varva works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Varva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.