Dr. Chris Tsuneishi, MD
Dr. Chris Tsuneishi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Office4201 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tsuneishi is well informed and makes an effort to reach out personally to us his patients. In addition to myself, my husband and daughter also go to him and he has been extremely supportive when my daughter, who has special health limitations, needed letters regarding her eligibility for special services.
About Dr. Chris Tsuneishi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Tsuneishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsuneishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsuneishi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsuneishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsuneishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsuneishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.