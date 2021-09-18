Dr. Tsimerekis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christos Tsimerekis, MD
Overview
Dr. Christos Tsimerekis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Tsimerekis works at
Locations
Chris Tsimerekis M.d. Inc.11100 Warner Ave Ste 354, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 549-9927
Christos Tsimerekis MD17822 Beach Blvd Ste 330, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 549-9927
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Tsimerekis for years. He is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Christos Tsimerekis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1942311832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsimerekis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsimerekis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsimerekis works at
Dr. Tsimerekis has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsimerekis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsimerekis speaks Greek.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsimerekis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsimerekis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsimerekis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsimerekis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.