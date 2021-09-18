Overview

Dr. Christos Tsimerekis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Tsimerekis works at Chris Tsimerekis M.d. Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.