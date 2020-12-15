Dr. Chris Sloffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Sloffer, MD
Dr. Chris Sloffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sloffer works at
Bronson Neuroscience Center - Kalamazoo601 John St Ste M-124, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 341-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Portage291 W Centre Ave, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 488-8430
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I think Dr. Sloffer is a fantastic doctor very professional and honest to the point. He did two difficult surgeries on my wife a few years apart. Neck surgery and back requiring fusion, plates and rods. Before surgeries she was in excruciating pain, after surgery the pain was gone. It's been several years now and no pain. Thank you Dr. Sloffer.
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073638185
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Sloffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.