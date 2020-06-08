See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saint Paul, MN
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Chris Schoonover, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. 

Dr. Schoonover works at United Medical Specialties in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allina Medical Clinic
    225 Smith Ave N Ste 300, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-5000
  2. 2
    Kath Charles E DDS
    1021 Bandana Blvd E Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 08, 2020
    I have been under Dr. Schoonover's medical care for a thyroid condition for 13 years, starting in 2007. He has always been caring and compassionate and has always taken my input and wishes regarding my treatment into consideration.....making me an active participant in my treatment.
    Helene K — Jun 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chris Schoonover, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497804496
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Schoonover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoonover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoonover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoonover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoonover works at United Medical Specialties in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Schoonover’s profile.

    Dr. Schoonover has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoonover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoonover. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoonover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoonover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoonover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

