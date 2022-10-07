See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Chris Sambaziotis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chris Sambaziotis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Sambaziotis works at Harvard Vanguard in Boston, MA with other offices in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mhg Physician Services California Inc.
    133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 654-7111
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    New England Baptist Hospital
    125 Parker Hill Ave, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 754-5000

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence General Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 07, 2022
    This is the only doctor's office that can get you in and out so quickly, no problem with parking in the garage ether. I've been at offices for HOURS. Never here. Dr. Sambaziotis and staff are so friendly, professional and efficient always and they go out of their way to make things work in your schedule like if you have to change your appointment. . I'm confident I made the right decision to have my knee replacement by Dr. Sambaziotis.
    Maria Barbosa — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chris Sambaziotis, MD
    About Dr. Chris Sambaziotis, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1578866513
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Sambaziotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambaziotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sambaziotis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sambaziotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sambaziotis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambaziotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambaziotis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambaziotis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambaziotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambaziotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

