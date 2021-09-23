Overview

Dr. Chris Regier, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Regier works at Oklahoma City ENT Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.