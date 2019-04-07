Dr. Chris Raphtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Raphtis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chris Raphtis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.
Warren Eye Center28627 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Raphtis is a kind and communicative doctor of great skill. He successfully treated me for recurrent erosion syndrome & epithelial basement membrane dystrophy.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Ophthalmology
