Overview

Dr. Chris O'Donnell, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. O'Donnell works at Keystone Physical Therapy in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.