Dr. Chris Moros, DO
Overview
Dr. Chris Moros, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Robert M. Lazar MD PC1092 Jericho Tpke, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 360-6370
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mercy Medical Center
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chris Moros is an excellent orthopedic Sergent he did my shoulder surgery I have no issues with it at all!! The only thing I got was a keloid scar which I’m not happy about but that doesn’t matter my pain in my shoulder is gone ??I would recommend him to anyone!! I didn’t get to thank him for his wonderful work!!! Thank you Dr Chris Moros ?? I wish you was a back Sergent I would let you fix me up!! ??Will miss you in the Commack office ??
About Dr. Chris Moros, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University at Plainview
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Moros works at
