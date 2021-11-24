Overview

Dr. Chris Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Minneola District Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Kansas Orthopaedic Center - West Village in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.