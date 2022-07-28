Dr. Christopher Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mason, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Mason, MD is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Mason works at
Locations
-
1
Christopher C. Mason Dpm PA4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 125, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-3668
-
2
Foot and Ankle Specialist of Orlando1000 W Broadway St Ste 103, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 365-9511
-
3
Adventhealth Lab601 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 333-3668Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mason?
I have had bunion surgery on both feet one year apart with no problems. I love this doctor. He really listens to your issues
About Dr. Christopher Mason, MD
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1710979554
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason works at
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.